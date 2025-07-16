Mid-Valley Hospital Clinic announces Crystal Hawley as new commissioner

Mid-Valley Hospital Clinic is pleased to announce the appointment of Crystal Hawley as the new Commissioner representing District 1.

OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic is pleased to announce the appointment of Crystal Hawley as the new Commissioner representing District 1.

Hawley was officially sworn in on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, bringing a strong background in interpersonal and communication skills, supporting a positive environment and removing obstacles, reliability, accountability, continuous learning and knowledge upkeep, integrity, diligence and professionalism and compliance, said the hospital district in a recent press release.

“We are excited to welcome Crystal to the Mid-Valley Hospital Board of Commissioners,” said Andy Bertapelle, CEO of Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic. “Her leadership experience and dedication to community health will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen local patient care throughout the Okanogan Valley.”

As Commissioner, Hawley will serve as a key advocate for residents, working collaboratively with the current leadership and fellow commissioners to ensure strategic planning, fiscal oversight and governance aligning with the needs of the community.

Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic is a public hospital district that serves North Central Washington, offering a range of inpatient, outpatient, emergency and specialty care services.