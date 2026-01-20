Man arrested for armed robbery of store on Hwy. 20

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s office arrested a man last Monday alleged to have robbed a store at gunpoint on SR20 near the Aeneas Valley Rd.

TONASKET – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s office arrested a man last Monday who was alleged to have robbed a store at gunpoint on SR20 near the Aeneas Valley Road.

The arrest followed a 911 call on Monday, Jan. 19 at approximately 1 p.m. to Okanogan County Communications. The call was from the store owner, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

“The caller reported a male who pointed a firearm at them and took items from the store. A short time later a responding deputy located the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on HWY 20. The deputy activated his emergency equipment to signal the driver to pull over. The driver disregarded the emergency equipment and attempted to flee the area,” writes Undersheriff David Yarnell in the release.

The alleged suspect came to a stop at approximately Milepost 5 on Havillah Road.

“Deputies began giving verbal commands to the suspect, who was non-compliant. The suspect had a large dog in the vehicle. The dog exited the vehicle and attempted to attack the deputies on scene. The dog was unfortunately destroyed for the safety of all involved,” reads the release. “The suspect was identified as Steven Seymour. He was taken into custody without further incident.”

The sheriff’s office states that this is an ongoing investigation