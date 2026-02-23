Love and Logic Parenting Class registration now open

OMAK – Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare is inviting people to join them for their Love and Logic parenting class course in March and April.

This course will include classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2. Classes will be facilitated from the Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare (OBHC) office in Omak. The course is designed for parents, guardians and caregivers of children of all ages looking for effective, compassionate strategies to utilize in their parenting. A facilitator drives the Love and Logic courses as parents navigate the course workbook. This parenting course caters to the needs of the families enrolled, says OHBC.

“If you’re finding it difficult to set and maintain limits with your child, and often feel overwhelmed by their behavior, this course may be a great resource for you,” said Jackie Wiman, OBHC Director of Children and Adolescent Services.

“Many parents today share similar struggles, particularly around screen time, chores and homework. This course offers practical tools to help you set clear limits while empowering your child to take responsibility for their behavior,” Wiman said.

“As a Love and Logic Facilitator for 20 plus years, I have had the joy of running into past ‘graduates’ who share how the techniques taught in Love and Logic have changed family relationships for the better while teaching responsibility and healthy boundaries,” said Doug Brandt, OBHC Mental Health Professional and Love and Logic facilitator. “Parents typically report less arguing, improved communication, and the kids being generally more respectful, responsible and fun to be around.”

Parents, guardians and caregivers interested in registering or learning more about the course can either visit or call the OBHC office in Omak. Registration is open now until the first class begins.

Registration is available at the start of the first class; however, space is limited, so pre-registration is recommended.

The OBHC office is located at 1007 Koala Drive, Omak, WA 98841 and can be reached by calling 509-826-6191 or the toll-free line 866-826-6191.

Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare is the largest and most comprehensive provider of behavioral health services in Okanogan County. OBHC provides services across the county to individuals of all ages. Services programs include crisis response, mental and behavioral health counseling, substance use disorder and recovery services, therapeutic supportive housing, and developmental disability programs. Learn more at www.okbhc.org, or by contacting OBHC at 509-826-6191.