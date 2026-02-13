House unanimously passes Abell bill to allow family burial grounds on private property

Rep. Hunter Abell secured unanimous passage of HB 2239, that allows families to establish small, private burial grounds on land they own.

OLYMPIA – Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium, has secured unanimous House passage of House Bill 2239, legislation that allows families to establish small, private burial grounds on land they own, an option he says reflects the traditions and values of many rural communities.

The measure creates a clear legal pathway for property owners to dedicate a limited portion of their land for family burials while maintaining safeguards to protect public health, neighboring properties, and future buyers. The bill includes size limitations, setback requirements, and recordkeeping standards, and it explicitly prohibits any commercial use or sale of burial plots.

Abell said the proposal is rooted in the reality that, for many Washington families, land is more than an asset. It is a place of generational connection.

“For many people in our region, the family home place is sacred ground,” Abell said. “This legislation simply provides families the freedom to honor loved ones in a personal way while ensuring there are responsible guidelines in place for the community and for those who may own the property in the future.”

The bill also requires disclosure of burial sites during property transactions, ensuring transparency and protecting future landowners while preserving flexibility for families who choose this option.

Abell emphasized that the unanimous vote reflects broad recognition that the policy balances private property rights with practical oversight.

“This is about respecting families, respecting the land, and making sure state law works for rural Washington as well as urban areas,” Abell said. “I appreciate the strong bipartisan support and will continue working with colleagues in the Senate to see this bill through.”

House Bill 2239 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.