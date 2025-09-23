Health Care and Resource Day draws crowd at Oroville Farmers Market

Nearly 500 people filled Main Street Saturday, Sept. 29, for the fifth annual Health Care and Resource Day at the Oroville Farmers Market.

OROVILLE — Nearly 500 people filled Main Street Saturday, Sept. 29, for the fifth annual Health Care and Resource Day at the Oroville Farmers Market, an event designed to connect residents with local health, wellness and community services.

Half of Appleway Avenue was closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., by special permission of the Oroville City Council, to make room for 36 vendors, 23 regular farmers market sellers and 13 health care and resource organizations. Attendees browsed booths, listened to live music and took advantage of one-on-one support from health providers and agencies.

The event was coordinated with help from Miguel Acuna-Martinez and Lisa Lugo of Family Health Centers in Omak, who brought in several of FHC’s partner organizations. Family Health Centers booths highlighted whole family care, children’s services and youth activities.

North Valley Hospital CEO John McReynolds, joined by several hospital commissioners and nurses, fielded questions about hospital services. Okanogan Behavioral Healthcare staffed multiple booths, including one with a drug counselor.

Other organizations included health insurance representatives with applications, Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition handing out van schedules, Aging and Adult Care offering guidance for families with in-home caregiving concerns, Parent to Parent providing resources for families of children with disabilities, and Lifeline Ambulance with safety information.

The Washington Department of Revenue was on-site with Working Families Credit application assistance. The Tonasket American Legion, represented by retired Col. Jeff Schwab, shared information about local Legion and Auxiliary programs. The Oroville Fire Department parked a fire truck for families to explore.

The day began with music by Ashley Vowels, a North Valley Hospital x-ray technician who performed at 9 a.m. Brassworks, a seven-member ensemble from the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus, followed at 11 a.m.

Three hot food vendors, serving hot dogs, tamales and smoked ribs, joined the farmers market’s regular offerings of cookies, fresh juices and fruit cups. Tablecloths on the picnic tables encouraged people to linger for meals, conversation and music. Organizers said many attendees stayed two to three hours.

New Oroville Police Sgt. Mike Kim used the opportunity to introduce himself to vendors and several city council members stopped by as well.

The event, which began five years ago with just North Valley Hospital as the sole health sponsor, has grown steadily. Other organizations are already requesting space for 2026. The annual Health Care and Resource Day will continue to be held the third Saturday in September to meet local needs and build connections between residents and resources.