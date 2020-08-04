Health agency looking for campers who may have been exposed to COVID-19

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health is seeking contact with people who attended a two-day camping event on Friday and Saturday, July 24 and July 25 in the area north of the town of Methow on private property as they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“Public Health has been working hard to notify all attendees of potential exposure, but due to the size of the event (over 100 people in attendance), Public Health may not have been able to contact everyone who attended. If you know someone who attended this event, please share this information with them and ask them to contact Public Health.”

Since group gatherings increase the risk for COVID-19 transmission, we ask that you refrain from engaging in group gatherings until there is reduced COVID-19 activity in Okanogan County.

Those that attended are asked to contact Okanogan County Public Health at 509-422-7140.

Protect Yourselves and Others from COVID-19

Wear a facial covering

Avoid gatherings with people outside your household

Physical Distancing of 6 feet when around others

Wash your hands frequently

For more information, including current case counts, visit www.okanogancountycovid19.org.