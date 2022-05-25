Family Health Centers promotes Dr. Coffey to Medical Director

Kevan Coffey, DNP

OKANOGAN — Family Health Centers, provider of medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services, announced the promotion of Dr. Kevan Coffey to Medical Director.

Dr. Coffey has a doctorate degree in her Adult & Geriatric Nurse Practitioner Specialty from the University of Washington, a Master of Science in Nursing in her Adult & Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Specialty from Yale University and is currently a Clinical Scholars Fellow at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The Clinical Scholars Fellow is a three-year national leadership program supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation investing in innovative health care providers addressing complex health problems, and extending their

influence and impact as both professionals and trusted members of communities.

“Dr. Coffey is the right choice to lead our clinical practice to the next level of multidisciplinary

whole person healthcare. Her experience in leading collaborative efforts within the healthcare and other sectors is in line with where FHC is focusing to achieve more of our mission of ‘improving the health of the entire community’ with strong partnerships,” said Jesus Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer.

She has been licensed for ten years and has been with Family Health Centers for six years. During her time with Family Health Centers she has distinguished herself as a trailblazer of Medical Assisted Treatment inspiring others at FHC to obtain their MAT waiver and begin expanding services to patients suffering from Substance Use Disorder/Opioid Use Disorder, according to Hernandez, who adds, this was key to FHC becoming a leader in addressing the SUD/OUD epidemic in North Central Washington.

She also has a graduate certificate in Palliative Care, another area where her initiative and leadership led FHC to become the host organization for a regional Palliative Care Network. Kevan has earned the respect of her peers within FHC and externally with her acumen for leadership, strong work ethic and dedication to serving FHC’s mission of improving the health of the entire community leveraging collaboration and partnerships. The Company’s web site (www.myfamilyhealth.org) contains more information.