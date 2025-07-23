DNR enacts Eastern Washington Burn Ban on lands it manages

The Department of Natural Resources implemented a burn ban on Friday, July 18, on lands it manages in Eastern Washington.

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is implementing a burn ban on lands it manages in Eastern Washington that started last Friday as hot, dry summer weather continues to increase wildfire danger statewide. Multiple wildfires are already actively burning across the state.

This includes bans on outdoor burning, campfires, and the use of charcoal briquettes on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection in the Northeast and Southeast Regions. The burn ban will be in place until otherwise posted, and dependent on weather conditions.

“It has already been a hot summer and with more warm, dry conditions still ahead of us, we need to do everything we can to keep our state and firefighters safe,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove. “I’m urging everyone across the state and our neighbors in Eastern Washington to do their part in preventing further wildfires from starting.”

Fire dangers are high across Washington and hot, dry conditions are worsening the risk of continued spread and ignition. This restriction is a critical step to reduce potential wildfire ignition sources as fire dangers continue to stay elevated.

Officials urge members of the public recreating outside to stay prepared during fire season, including by being alert to rapid environmental changes, checking restrictions and conditions before heading out, ensuring tow chains are properly secured and not dragging on pavement, and staying on established trails.

Residents who see smoke should call 911 to report the fire. For tips on how to stay safe during fire season, go to https://www.dnr.wa.gov/WildfirePrevention.

Wildfire statistics can be found on DNR’s Fire Dashboard at http://fireinfo.dnr.wa.gov/.

While a blanket burn ban has not been issued for DNR’s Regions in Western Washington, many local ordinances already have restrictions in place. Residents should always check local restrictions prior to burning during summer months.