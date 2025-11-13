Monarch Salon opens to supply all your beauty need

Monarch Salon, owned by local resident Shelly Valverde, aims to provide welcoming and professional environment for all your beauty needs.

OROVILLE – Monarch Salon is excited to announce its grand opening in Oroville. Owned by local resident Shelly Valverde, Monarch Salon aims to provide welcoming and professional environment for all your beauty needs.

Valverde, who was born and raised in Oroville, has a deep passion for the beauty industry. After returning to her hometown, she decided to open Monarch Salon, offering a full range of hair services, lash extensions, and full body waxing. As a bilingual professional, she is proud to serve both English- and Spanish-speaking clients, ensuring everyone feels comfortable and valued.

For more information and to book your appointment, text or call 509-668-2028