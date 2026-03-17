Oroville Chamber announces 2026 slate of officers

Oroville May Festival Royalty attended the chamber luncheon at Andy’s Bar & Grill last Monday. The May Festival Royalty are Queen Ava Langford and Princesses Resi Chapman and Emma Carranza. Angela Larson/staff photo

OROVILLE – The Oroville Chamber of Commerce met for a luncheon on Monday, March 16, at Andy’s and announced the 2026 officers: Rocky DeVon, president; Peggy Shaw, vice president; Shelly Roberts, treasurer and Brooke Rubatino, secretary.

it was announced that the organization will be holding their Annual Banquet & Awards Ceremony on Saturday, March 21 (see related story).

The chamber will be donating $1,000 to the Oroville High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for their trip to the state convention in Spokane. Several members of the group attended the meeting with advisor Kevin Cruz. The FBLA has done fundraising at Grange Bingo and participated in the Main Street cleanup. FBLA will also be hosting the May Festival 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament this year.

Oroville May Festival Royalty, Queen Ava Langford and Princesses Resi Chapman and Emma Carranza, also attended the luncheon and were introduced to those in attendance.

There was discussion of upcoming events, including the monthly CLEAN UP OROVILLE Day on Saturday, March 22. The Oroville Chamber will host a Candidate’s Forum on March 28 at the Grange Hall. The chamber will also host the Spring Yard Sale on Saturday, April 11.

A Cinco de Mayo celebration is planned for Saturday, May 2, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature Mexican music and activities for children. The celebration will take place at the Oroville Community Library and part of Appleway will be closed for the event. There was mention that many local businesses are planning sidewalk sales.