Annual Okanogan Horticultural Society meeting Feb. 11

Annual Okanogan Horticultural Association meeting Feb. 11

OKANOGAN – The annual Okanogan Horticultural Society Meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (check-in 8:30 am) at the Okanogan County Agriplex at the fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail Rd.

The event is co-sponsored by the Okanogan Horticultural Society and the WSU Extension. Topics include Codling moth, apple maggot, tree fruit nutrition, WA38 greasiness, Sunflare, thinning, and more. Agenda at

https://treefruit.wsu.edu/event/okanogan-horticultural-society-meeting-2026/.

These events provide the latest research-based information on horticulture, pest and disease management. WSU Extension hopes growers will join them to network and learn this winter. For additional information, visit http://treefruit.wsu.edu/events.

WSDA pesticide credits will be awarded for program attendance, three to four WSDA credits per session. No pre-registration required for in-person sessions, thanks to the co-sponsors. Registration is required for virtual participation in Apple, Pear and Stone Fruit Days. Visit treefruit.wsu.edu/events to register. Virtual participants will have a fee to cover livestreaming audiovisual expenses.

There is also a networking lunch, which requires pre-registration. The sponsored networking lunch provides an opportunity to learn and network with peers and visiting speakers. The lunch is limited to the first 100 attendees. Lunch is sponsored by the GS Long, USDA SARE grant. Visit treefruit.wsu.edu/events to register for the lunch.

The WSU Tree Fruit Extension Programs are co-sponsored by Northwest Cherries, Pear Bureau Northwest, NCW Fieldmen’s Association and the Okanogan Horticultural Association.