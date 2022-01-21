Totally Bangin’ Reviews – Is Totally Bangin’ Tan Mousse Legit?

Many women would love to have great tanned skin, but they don’t have enough time to stay in the sun to get it naturally. However, science has progressed a lot in recent years, and now you have the best formulas available for you to tan your skin quickly and effectively at the comfort of your home.

If you ever wished to have natural bronze skin, Totally Bangin’ will be perfect for you. Our review will give you more insight about this product, where to find, how to use it, and much more.

What Is Totally Bangin’?

Totally Bangin’ is a self-tanner product that can be applied without any side effects, and it works like a charm. It’ll help you get a Mediterranean bronze tan that can last up to 11 days, which will look completely natural. Never again you’ll have any problems looking like an orange.

This product was created by a woman named Carly Scott. According to her, thousands of women worldwide were facing the same problems. They were turning out orange and streaky instead of getting as beautiful as they should after using the products. Their experience trying to get a self-tan simply wasn’t very good.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The main problem was that most solutions in the industry were using alcohol and perfume. These substances don’t work well with your skin and cause most of your face issues. This causes “tanner stank,” which doesn’t look as good as it should. Totally Bangin’, however, uses only natural ingredients to solve that issue.

How It Works

Totally Bangin’ will help you to be able to lose the fear of self-tanning finally. Using it is easy. First, you need to get two to four pumps of the product and apply them to your body. The whole process won’t take more than ten minutes, and that’s even if you are taking your sweet time to do it.

The mousse dries in around three minutes. After that, you can already put on your clothes again. Then, you should wait for approximately two to three hours, and you can remove it, making your skin become tanner than it was before. If you want a darker tan, it’s possible to leave the product overnight before you shower.

Unlike most similar solutions, Totally Bangin’ won’t have weird smells and will even out your imperfections, making it the best answer for women who want to be in complete control of their bodies and achieve excellent results.

Totally Bangin’ Ingredients

Totally Bangin’ uses a few natural ingredients to hydrate your body and allow you to get that desired bronze skin. The list includes sunflower seed oil, beetroot extract, cranberry, vitamin E, cocoa seed butler, rosehip oil, and cucumber.

Sunflower seed oil: This substance won’t clog your pores, and it’s ideal for usage in the face. It also has the power of soaking deep into your skin, making it softer than before.

Beetroot extract: It helps protect against aging effects such as wrinkles and avoid hyperpigmentation, which could make your skin look orange.

Cranberry: This powerful antioxidant is good to help with acne and improves the body’s collagen levels.

Vitamin E: Improves the skin’s texture while it renews the skin cells and improves circulation. It can also be good to prevent infections and inflammations.

Cocoa seed butler: It allows your great tan to last longer and rejuvenates the skin, making it brighter.

Rosehip oil: A potent anti-inflammatory that can help color-correcting stretch marks on your skin and make it very hydrated and moist.

Cucumber: Improves the skin’s texture, moisturizes it, and soothes any irritation that you may have.

Other minor ingredients include vitamin C, tomato, soybean, water, and propylene glycol.

ALSO READ: Exipure Reviews – Dangerous Side Effects or No Customer Risks?

Benefits vs. Side Effects

Benefits:

Get a bronze skin that will last for up to 11 days.

It’s 100% natural, and it doesn’t use any harmful chemicals such as alcohol or perfume.

Won’t make your skin get flaky.

Dries in less than three whole minutes.

It’s fully face-friendly and won’t harm your skin if you’re sensitive.

Masks stretch marks and cellulite.

Side effects:

The formula is 100% safe, so you won’t have any side effects unless you are allergic to the main ingredients.

Totally Bangin’ Official Price

It’s possible to buy Totally Bangin’ at totallybangintan.com. There, you can acquire a single bottle for $47.77, down from the official price of $57.77.

However, there are even better discounts if you get a package. For instance, three units will cost $122.31 ($40.77 per bottle), while a complete package of six will come out for $214.62 ($35.77 per bottle).

You can use Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and AfterPay to pay for the goods. There’s also a 180-day guarantee if you don’t think Totally Bangin’ is good enough for you. Just give the unopened bottles back, and you’ll have your money.

If you order the package with three or more units of Totally Bangin’, you’ll also take home a few extra gifts. The first one is the easy-application tanning mitt. With it, it’ll be even easier for you to tan your skin using this mousse because it evens the application and helps you to avoid stans.

The second gift is the polishing brush, which you can use on your hand, face, and feet. This way, you may apply the tanning cream on difficult spots, such as between the toes, and not miss a single region.

Final Thoughts

Any woman who dreams about having the perfect tanned skin should look into Totally Bangin’. This product offers a reasonably effective solution. It has a reasonable price tag, especially if you buy it in bulk. Try it at least once, and you won’t regret it when you look at your perfect bronze skin.

RELATED: Java Burn Reviews (2022 Customer Alert?) Do Not Buy Yet!

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.