Tonasket council addresses future planning, clerk transition

TONASKET — The Tonasket City Council approved a series of routine and forward-looking items during its meeting on March 10, including a state licensing presentation, project agreements and updates to city policies, with all measures passing.

Mayor Alisa Weddle announced that City Clerk/Treasurer Meri Jane Bohn will be leaving her position.

“Her last day is on Friday,” said Weddle, “We have posted the job and we are looking for applicants.”

Weddle thanked Bohn for her time with the City of Tonasket, stating, “We are so happy that you’ve been here.”

There were no public comments on the agenda items.

During council business, representatives from the Washington State Department of Licensing (WSDL) delivered a presentation on business licensing requirements and processes. The presentation aimed to provide clarity for local businesses and ensure compliance with state regulations.

“Our business licensing program has existed for local governments since 1997,” said representatives from WSDL.

After a lengthy presentation and discussion, the mayor thanked the representatives for their time on the matter. The council agreed to send the matter to committee for further discussion.

“We thank you so much for your presentation. We will continue to discuss this as a council and see what we want to do next,” said Weddle.

Council also heard from Roger Castelda regarding a Legacy Project, though details of the proposal were not extensively discussed during the meeting.

“I represent the US Armed Forces Legacy Association. About five or six years ago, George Frank and I wanted to assume, by lease with the city, that little portion south of our site. It was run by the Garden Club for years and they kept it up. Now, all it does is grow weeds,” said Castelda.

Castelda proposed leasing the spot from the city, maintaining the upkeep and placing a sign.

“The mayor has been down there taking some pictures,” said Castelda.

In other business, the council approved a consultant agreement for the 2026 Citywide Preservation Project, a move intended to support long-term infrastructure planning and maintenance efforts.

Council members also approved an airport insurance quote from Chubb totaling $6,845, with an option to lock in a three-year fixed premium.

“Chubb was our lowest bidder,” said Weddle.

Additionally, council approved an amendment to the clerk-treasurer job description, reflecting updates to responsibilities and organizational needs within city administration.

“We are pretty in line with jobs around the state. There is a shortage of clerks, just like we experienced a shortage of Public Works,” said Weddle.

The council unanimously approved increasing the maximum salary for the City Clerk position from the current amount of $75,000-$85,000 to $75,000-$95,000.

Council members also unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included minutes from the Feb. 24 meeting, payroll vouchers totaling $57,898.85 and claim vouchers. The items were adopted in a single motion without discussion, reflecting their routine nature.

Under unfinished business, the council adopted Resolution 2026-03, addressing city policies related to the Community Development Loan (CDL) program.

Members continued to discuss Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) codes and associated fees, continuing efforts to refine housing regulations within city limits.

Following council action items, department heads delivered reports, including updates from public works, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, code enforcement, planning, engineering, information technology and city administration.

Public Works Superintendent Darren Johnson provided an overview of ongoing projects and maintenance efforts, while Sheriff Paul Budrow reported on law enforcement activities in the area.

City Planner Kurt Dannison and City Engineer Kurt Holland shared updates on planning and engineering initiatives, while IT specialist Greg Gardinier and Clerk-Treasurer Meri Jane Bohn reported on administrative and operational matters.

The next scheduled Tonasket City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March. 24, at 6 p.m.