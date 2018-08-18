President approves major Disaster Declaration for Colville Tribes

WASHINGTON –The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced today that federal disaster assistance has been made available for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation to supplement the tribe’s recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding from May 5 to May 28, 2018.
Federal funding is available to Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation on a cost-sharing basis for assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by flooding.
Federal funding is also available to the tribe on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.
Timothy B. Manner has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Manner said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

