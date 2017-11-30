Students get to choose free books at Scholastic Book Fair

TONASKET – Tonasket Elementary School students had fun choosing a free book at the Scholastic Book Fair this week, courtesy of TES Principal Jeremy Clark and parent volunteer Debby Green.

Green, who has been organizing and directing the book fairs for the past 16 years, said the school district receives 20 percent profit from sales, and those monies have been spent purchasing Smart Boards (computerized white boards) for second through fifth grade classrooms over the years.

“This year, we didn’t need any more Smart Boards, so I asked Mr. Clark what we should do with the profits, and he said, ‘Why not buy the kids books?’,” said Green.

A total of 534 books were given away, to students in preschool through fifth grade, including Outreach (home schooled) students.

Green said the profits from last spring’s book fair were used to purchase the books.

“Do we get to keep these forever?” asked a wide-eyed kindergartner Thursday, Nov. 28. “Yes,” answered parent volunteer Lillian Couts, adding, “That’s the best question I’ve heard all day.”

The Scholastic Book Fair at the TES library continues through Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in addition to Friday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and an evening shift of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parents unable to attend the book fair or preferring to shop from home still have until Wednesday, Dec. 13 to shop online with proceeds benefitting TES. Simply visit scholastic.com/fair, go to Washington and choose Tonasket Elementary.

“The online fair is really cool, kids can make a wish list and email it to their grandparents,” said Green. “The books are shipped directly to the school with no shipping and handling fees, and if it is a surprise for a student, parents can leave a message when ordering online asking to be called when the books arrive.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 7 issue of the Gazette-Tribune.