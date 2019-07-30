Tumbleweed celebrates decade of bringing international short films to Oroville

Film Festival this Friday and Saturday at Esther Bricques Winery

OROVILLE - This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the Tumbleweed Film Festival, which has been held each year at various venues around Oroville and promises great entertainment over two nights, Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 2.

“With this year marking the 10th anniversary of the Tumbleweed Film Festival, we wanted to bring a lineup of movies that will delight and that really get to the heart of what Tumbleweed is about – exploring the planet through cinema, from right here at home,” said Daniel Klayton, who has been the driving force behind the event for the last three years.

“Our lineup this year includes 23 films drawn from 11 different countries. Our audience will travel across the US, through Canada and Mexico, across the pond to the UK, France, and Spain, and beyond,” said Klayton.

“There are so many films this year that I absolutely adore. In “Paul is Dead,” director George Moore takes us back to 1967, exploring a hilariously macabre ‘what if?’ scenario — what if, like the old conspiracy theory claimed, Paul McCartney died and was secretly replaced with a lookalike?”

Another film Klayton says he is really excited to share is “Mice: a small story.” The four-minute film features lush computer animation and an epic story, in homage to “Lord of the Rings.”

“But now, it’s a ragtag group of mice who have discovered a golden soda-can tab ring. Anyone who likes “Lord of the Rings” will love this wonderful short. My heart broke all over again for mouse-Gandalf,” said Klayton.

This year there are a number of films that explore family dynamics.

“We have a group of siblings recreating an old childhood photo in the tub and a couple of grade-school brothers who discover a wormhole. We have a mother and son struggling to connect in a hyper-digital age and a family dealing with the death of a grandfather in awkward hilarity,” Klayton said.

The Tumbleweed will also be featuring a number of films that explore love and heartbreak – from a couple in deep space struggling to survive when their mission goes awry, to a groom’s cringe-worthy way of dealing with day-before-the-wedding cold feet, to a gorgeous animated short that wordlessly explores first love in a minimalist style.

“This is such a special year for Tumbleweed and I can’t wait to celebrate it with all those who come,” he said.

Both evenings this year will be held at the Esther Bricques Winery, which has always been such a perfect spot for a summer festival. On Friday, film goers enjoy live music by pH Factor, while Saturday will feature Hippies on Vacation. Both days, music will start at 5 p.m. and films will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday’s line-up includes: Milton (USA), Tim Wilkins; Die Badewanne (Austria), Tim Ellrich; The 1st (UK), Mark Waites; Catastrophe (Netherlands), Jamile Van Wijngaarden; Alex (USA), Jack Henry Robbins; Made Public (USA), Foster Wilson; Einstein-Rosen (Spain), Olga Osorio; Hyperlight (Canada), Nguyen-Anh Nguyen; Beneath the Ink (USA), Cy Dodson; Nerd Cave (Denmark) Mads Reuther; Mice: A Small Story (France), Jade Baillargeault et al; Garage de Soir (Canada), Daniel Dagle.

Saturday’s films: Paul is Dead (UK), George Moore; Catherine (Belgium), Britt Raes; Manivald (Estonia), Chintis Lundgen; Damage (USA), Matt Porter; Landline (UK), Matt Houghton; Once Upon a Line (USA), Alicja Jasina; Bickford Park (Canada), Linsey Steward & Diane Clark; Shelter (Mexico), Matthew K. Firpo; Destrier (Canada), Philippe David Gagné; The Arrival (USA), Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe and Adman (USA), Ben Caliner.

Tickets are available online at http://tumbleweedfilmfest.com/ for $10 each night or a package rate of $18 for both nights.

