Suspect in child’s death arrested after multi-jurisdiction effort

OKANOGAN – After an extensive homicide investigation conducted by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, an arrest has been made in the death of three-month-old Tonasket infant, Ellie Leighton.

“Detectives developed probable cause to charge Ellie’s biological father, 35-year-old Mickey Wheatley, with murder in the first degree. An arrest warrant was issued after investigators determined Wheatley had left Washington State,” writes Okanogan County Detective Stephen Smith in a press release Sunday.

Task force officers safely took Wheatley into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Hardin County Jail pending extradition back to Washington state to face charges.

“The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office thanks our federal and local partners for their assistance in safely apprehending Wheatley,” reads the press release. “Due to the ongoing prosecution, no additional details will be released at this time.”

Details on how the child died or why they believe Wheatly is responsible for the death have not been released by authorities.