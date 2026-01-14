Oroville business owners and residents seek solution to rash of juvenile crimes

A petition asking what can be done to help curb a rash of juvenile crimes targeting businesses and residences in Oroville is seeking signatures.

OROVILLE – A petition asking what can be done to help curb a rash of juvenile crimes targeting businesses and residences in Oroville will be sent to the Okanogan County Juvenile Court, Prosecuting Attorney and Court Administrator.

The petition has been circulated to several local businesses and is requesting a review of the Juvenile Justice Act (RCW 13.40). The petition goes on to say, “We, the undersigned residents and business owners of Oroville, Washington, submit this petition requesting a review of current juvenile practices related to repeat property offences within our community.”

In addition to acts of vandalism, at least one unoccupied house in Oroville was the victim of an arson fire and a juvenile, believed to have been involved in other crimes, may be a suspect in setting the fire, which caused severe damage to the home. The arson investigation is ongoing and no suspect has been named by authorities.

In addition to minor incidents, a local auto repair shop had two cars parked in front of it shot and damaged recently, as well.

Dusti Giroux, who researched and distributed the petition asking for signatures, said people are frustrated, especially businesses that can ill afford to replace windows and fix other damage.

“It may not seem like a lot, but businesses can’t afford to spend $200 on fixing something, especially if it is happening every other week… especially this time of year when business traditionally slows down,” said Giroux.

She and other concerned citizens attended the last Oroville City Council meeting asking what can be done. Okanogan County Commissioner Jon Neal, who lives in Oroville and has a local business, was in attendance as well.

“It was a good council meeting and Jon Neal and Chief Gary Hirst talked about what happens when they pick up these kids,” said Giroux.

Giroux said talks have begun about forming a neighborhood watch.

“There is a project that gives guidelines and RCWs about working with police,” said Giroux, who hopes such a watch would attract retired law enforcement to help.

She said she and her husband, John, were meeting with the Okanogan County Prosecuting Attorney next week. The prosecutor has said he is going to Olympia the first week of February and would appreciate a copy of the petition, according to Giroux.

She plans to gather the petitions and give copies to the prosecuting attorney before he travels to Olympia to meet with lawmakers.

Where to Sign

For those who want to sign, the petitions are currently at Frontier Foods, Les Schwab Tire Center, Oro Tech Auto Repair, Hometown Pizza & Pasta, CorvidWolf Jewelry, Second Chance Boutique, Dr. Hammelman’s Dental Clinic, Oroville Senior Center, Hornet’s Nest, NAPA Auto Parts, Vicki’s Unique Boutique and Oroville Chevron, according to Giroux.

“We have a group of juveniles and we would like to start with the prosecuting attorney. We have an issue and it affects a large section of the community. We need to find out who we have to talk to and get some sort of resolution. It seems like these kids are picked up and then put right back on our streets to do it again,” she said.

Giroux said there was a group of two or three girls and about four boys that are known to be doing most of the damage.

“Their parents are doing absolutely nothing,” said Giroux.

The petition, which can be reviewed on Facebook on Giroux page, reads in part, ‘Pursuant to Washington State’s Juvenile Justice Act (RCW 13.40), we understand that the system emphasizes rehabilitation, community safety, and accountability. However, repeated property offenses by the same juveniles, followed by release without graduated sanctions or enforceable conditions, has not aligned with these objectives.”

It continues, “Law enforcement records and community reporting indicate that a small number of respondents are responsible for repeated offenses involving malicious mischief, theft, and trespass. The absence of progressive sanctions has resulted in continued offenses and increased harm to victims.

We respectfully request consideration of the following, as permitted under Washington law:

• Review of diversion eligibility and repeat-offender thresholds

• Use of graduated sanctions for repeat respondents Restitution orders for victims under RCW 13.40.190

• Community supervision and community service requirements

• Mandatory parental or guardian involvement when appropriate

• Increased transparency regarding prosecutorial and court discretion in repeat cases

Our goal is to support a juvenile justice response that balances rehabilitation with community safety and victim accountability, consistent with the intent of Washington State law.

We respectfully request a written response and consideration of a public or stakeholder meeting to discuss corrective actions.”