Bridgeport couple charged with kidnapping, assault and drug possession

OKANOGAN – A report that a man had been kidnapped at gunpoint near Monse, Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 12 led to the arrest of a Bridgeport couple on multiple charges.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) received a report that the man had been kidnapped by a male and female and began an investigation and conducted several witness interviews, according to a press release issued by Undersheriff David Yarnell.

“Probable Cause was established for the suspects, Michael Mair, 48, of Bridgeport and his girlfriend, Regina Couture, 31,” writes Yarnell. “The investigating deputy issued probable cause for the arrest of Mair and Couture for kidnapping in the first degree and assault in the first degree.”

Yarnell goes on to say the information was provided to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 2000 hours Mair was observed at his residence in the 2400 block in Bridgeport, according to the press release.

“Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was able to maintain observation of Mair’s residence while Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office prepared a search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant. Due to the nature of the crimes, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office activated their SWAT team. Mair and Couture were taken into custody without incident and transported to Okanogan County Jail,” said Yarnell.

Okanogan County Deputies and Douglas County Deputies began the execution of the search warrant at the residence. Shortly after entering the home, approximately 3,500 suspected fentanyl pills, about one pound of narcotics, were located there, along with several illegally possessed firearms, according to the OCSO.

Due to the extreme risk to the Law Enforcement Officers conducting the search of the residence EMS was requested to remain at the scene until the law enforcement search was completed, according to Yarnell.

Mair was booked for first degree kidnapping, first degree assault, nine counts of firearm possession and possession of narcotics, fentanyl, with intent to deliver. Couture was booked for first degree kidnapping, first degree assault and and possession of narcotics, fentanyl, with intent to deliver.

The OCSO extended their appreciation to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and their SWAT team and the Brewster Police Department for their assistance with the investigation, as well as the Douglas County EMS crew who remained on the scene for the safety of law enforcement personnel.

“The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is refocusing efforts to investigate and strongly enforce the Narcotics laws available at this time. Notice to dealers: if you are caught dealing drugs in our county, we will take everything involved in your criminal activities and put you in jail,” said Yarnell.