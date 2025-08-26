Oroville Schools start year Thursday, while Tonasket Schools start after the fair

Oroville starts school Thursday morning, while Tonasket kids, however, get to wait until the Okanogan County Fair is over.

NORTH COUNTY – For most districts across Okanogan County, like Oroville’s the rhythm of sharpened pencils, new backpacks and first-day jitters begin in late August or right after Labor Day. In fact, Oroville starts school Thursday morning.

Tonasket kids, however, are still enjoying their last days of summer. Tonasket School District will wait until the Okanogan County Fair is over before the first day of school.

This year, the school doors will officially open on Monday, Sept. 8, the Monday after the fair’s closing day. The 78th annual Okanogan County Fair will be held Sept. 4-7 at Okanogan County Fairgrounds.

For decades, Tonasket families have structured their September around the fair. Many students have spent months raising animals, building projects, and preparing exhibits. Parents and grandparents often serve on committees, volunteer in booths, or work behind the scenes to make the event run smoothly.

“I personally love this year’s new school calendar. Considering my kids get just a few more days to really buckle down on the fair prep without having to worry about school until the fair is over. Long story short, ‘yes,’ it is helpful for my family,” said Karen Latimer.

Another parent said she is excited for the school year to start after the fair.

“I feel like having the school normally start before giving the kids no routine to begin the school year, with having to stop and then be at fair,” said Gretchen Jones.

Many parents said they feel the weeks are chaotic regardless but at least they can focus on sports starting, fair projects and then the first day of school.

Oroville will host two Open Houses on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Open House will be held at the elementary school from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the high school from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Following tradition, the school board will be serving up ice cream for this year’s students and families.

Then Oroville schools open their doors to students at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28