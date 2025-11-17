Wendy Wolfe died Oct. 16, 2020 in Tonasket, Wash. She was born in Renton, Wash. on Jan. 24, 1949, to Helen Hatton and Fredrick W. Winkelkotter.

On October 16, 2025 Wendy Rae Wolfe peacefully went to be with the Lord with her family by her side at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington. Wendy was born in Renton, Washington on January 24, 1949, to Helen Hatton and Fredrick W Winkelkotter, raised by Fred Vogt.

She attended Bothel School and later married John R Currier. The two of them had three beautiful girls. They lived on Whidby Island at the time. But, several years later, in 1980, Wendy and her girls moved to Tonasket. There, Wendy married PeeWee Veit. They raise their five kids on a Ranch in Aeneas Valley.

Wendy furthered her education by attending WVC and became an RN. She worked at Brewster Hospital in Brewster, Washington, as a charge nurse and an ICU nurse for several years. In 1995, Wendy married her God-sent husband Ronald Dave Wolfe. The two of them farmed hay and had a trucking business for 28 years. Wendy retired from nursing in 2001.

Wendy was a force of nature with her unique personality and lively spirit, which extended to her family, friends, and last but not least, all her four-legged furry companions.

Wendy was a God-fearing, loving, life of the party, fun-having mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, g. grams and a true, honest friend to all in her circle. She loved the outdoors. Wendy loved to camp, fish and sit by the campfire with friends and family with her blaring music. Wendy loved her animals. Her kids would often tell her when they came back, they wanted to come back as one of her animals. Her animals were very spoiled. She grew a passion for barrel racing years ago. Her last barrel race was at the age of 72.

Wendy was survived by her five kids, Christine Veit, Collette Renshaw (Dale Renshaw), Erv Veit, Nicole Currier (Wayne Johns) and Jackie Currier-Lusk (Glen Lusk); her brothers, Rodney (Lyndsy), Randy (Val)Winkelkotter and Rick (Dawn) Vogt; sisters in-law, Sally Winkelkotter, Karen Evans (Dan Evans); mother in-law, Kay Wolfe; grandkids, Lena Oaks, Teanna Oaks, Sharina Bucher, Kaitlin Oliveira and Kelly Veit, Somer Hankins, Jordan and Gabriel Renshaw; g.grands, Ross Wilson, Riley and Randon Barrette, Madix Hankins, Camella and Mason Pearcy, Winston and Adaline Butcher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dave Wolfe; her mother, Helen Hatten, her dad, Fred Vogt; her sister, Georgia Langman and her brother, Bry Winkelkotter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tonasket Eagles on the 22nd of November at 12 p.m.