Thomas Wesley Glover passed away on September 25, 2025, at the North Valley Extended Care Facility in Tonasket, Washington. Thomas (Wes) Glover was born to James and Myrtle Glover on April 23, 1932, in Lacoochee, Florida.

As a young man, Thomas (Wes) served his country when he joined the United States Air Force. On one of his assignments, he met Helen Imogene Morris and the two were married on July 5, 1952. They had nine children together.

Thomas (Wes) is preceded in death by his wife Helen.

Thomas (Wes) leaves behind all nine of his children, Tom (Breda) of Selah, Washington, Terry (Marie) of Oroville, Washington, Karen Glover-Cook of Oroville, Cheryl Beeman (Ted) of East Wenatchee, Washington, Dennis (Vicky) of Moses Lake, Washington, Deresa Gimlin (Dave) of East Wenatchee, Debi of Turlock, California, Joe (Melika) of Molson, Washington and James of Oroville. Thomas (Wes) also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Thomas (Wes) was a beloved Dad and Grandpa/Papa.

The family will be holding a private ceremony to celebrate their dad/grandpa’s life.

Also, the family would like to extend a very big thank you to the North Valley Extended Care Facility for showing their dad so much grace, compassion and love while he was there. The care team was amazing with Thomas and we are eternally grateful to them all. In addition, we would like to thank Betty Jo Glover for her care and help with dad over the years.