Aho! Thomas Donovan Caton, “Tomás,” died peacefully at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket, Washington on September 15, 2025. He was born February 25, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to Sarah Matthews Caton and Charles L. Caton.

Tomás was an Eagle Scout and went on campouts and canoe trips in Upper Michigan, giving him a love for nature and skills he would use throughout his life. As a youth, he spent many hours working on his two Honda motorcycles to learn mechanics. Tomás completed high school in Columbus, Ohio, and attended several semesters at Ohio State University, but he was a lifelong learner and helper throughout his life.

Tomás moved to the Northwest in 1975, settling in the Tonasket area and helping to form an intentional community there, remaining close friends with others from that time for the remainder of his life. There, he learned the art and hard work of homesteading and honed his mechanic skills, concentrating on restoring his favorite Volvo vehicles. Tomás was co-owner of The Solar Shop in Tonasket and his expertise in installing and troubleshooting solar applications was essential in developing energy needs for homesteaders, farmers and ranchers in the county.

He was a sensitive and creative musician, playing bass, guitar, harmonica and vocals in several bands throughout his life, starting with his first rock band in high school and a founding member of the local Tonasket band, Ghost Trout. He learned sound and recording engineering; he played, recorded and assisted musicians with sound wherever he went.

Tomás was foremost a community volunteer, helping in local events and projects of all kinds. He was an initiating inspiration and a main original founding member of Tonasket’s Community Cultural Center, along with his partner at the time, Kathryn Beach. The CCC remains a thriving and much-appreciated center thanks to his work, along with so many others, in the design and restoration of the old tire shop into a beautiful space for events, workshops, learning, dances and so many other community events.

Following changes in his personal life, Tomás moved to the Chehalis area for several years, where he took training and became a much sought-after, sensitive and healing massage therapist, later working in Hospice care to ease those in need. His kindness and insight brought comfort to all those he touched. While there, he became close friends with Bev Coyne and became a much-loved father figure to her two granddaughters. He was very influential in teaching them and showing them how to give and receive love and participating in the milestones of their lives from six months old to their high school years. They all three will miss him greatly.

Tomás eventually moved back to his beloved Okanogan County, “I left my heart in the Okanogan,” where he was surrounded by loving and grateful friends as he gradually became less able to care for himself. His brother, Charles, living in Florida, was an involved and active helper from afar. The Extended Care in Tonasket has our appreciation and gratitude for the loving care he received while there.

Tomás is survived by his brother, Charles R. Caton (Kim), Florida; nephew, Charles G. Caton, Florida; sister, Nancy Caton Ruoff and family, Indiana; by stepsons, Forest Otto and River Beach; by step-granddaughters, Willow and Mary Rose Coyne, Washington and by the numerous close friends whose lives were greatly enriched by the kindness, wit and gift of self he showed to everyone he met.

To give back to someone who offered so much of himself throughout his life is an honor for all who knew him. There will be a memorial and celebration of his life on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 4 p.m., at the Community Cultural Center in Tonasket, Washington. This is an opportunity to share stories and memories of Tomás and to reconnect with old friends whose lives were touched by this brother to all. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may donate to the Tomás Caton Memorial Fund for the Community Cultural Center, to help keep his vision alive. Call or text 509-560-3599 for information.