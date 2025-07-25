Terry Glen Thayer, 82, of Oroville, Wash., was born in Auburn, Wash., on Oct. 23, 1942. He died in Wenatchee on July 13, 2025.

Terry Glen Thayer was born in Auburn, Washington, on October 23, 1942. He passed away peacefully at Ciel Memory Care in Wenatchee on July 13, 2025.

He was the first of three children born to Pete and Mildred (Knowlton) Thayer. He was raised in Auburn until the family moved to Oroville, Washington and he graduated from Oroville High School in 1961. He studied Agriculture at Wenatchee Valley College and transferred to WSU where he earned degrees in Agriculture and Vocational Education.

He married his college sweetheart, Carolyn Lewis, in 1966. Following military training, he moved to Oroville, Washington to begin his teaching career in Vo-Ag and metal shop at Oroville High School. He changed careers to work in his parents’ apple orchard and eventually worked 29 years at Wilbur Ellis Co. as an Agricultural Consultant, retiring in 2008.

He was a member of the Oroville Assembly of God church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon. He was an avid outdoors adventurist, pursuing hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling and more.

Terry was a kind man with a wonderful sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Mildred and brother Brad. He is survived by his wife Carolyn of 59 years; sons, Brent (Christine), Glenn (Jill); his brother, Greg (Bonnie) Thayer; sister-in-law, Diana Thayer; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Daniel) Dougherty, Maggie Thayer, Matthew Thayer, Kaleb Thayer, Ryan Thayer, Spencer Thayer, Anne Thayer and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Service for Terry will be Monday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Sage Hills Church, 1601 5th St, Wenatchee, WA. 98801