Teresa Gay Gerken

Teresa passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2026, in Tonasket, Washington due to a long-term illness.

Teresa was born on August 4, 1970, to parents Bud and Shirley Gerken and was the youngest and only girl of the three children. She graduated from Oroville High School in 1988 and never ventured far from the Okanogan Valley that she called home her entire life.

It was here that she met her life partner, Tim Casey, and his son, Austin. Together, they worked and lived happily in their home just south of Tonasket.

Sis loved animals, growing flowers, cooking and taking care of Tim, Austin and her family.

Many happy times were spent at large family gatherings of both sets of parents, Ray and Helen and Bud and Shirley. There were many memorable moments spent at the family cabin at Bonaparte Lake, as well as camping trips to Toats Coulee. She loved her time at the family cabin.

Teresa was preceded in death by parents, Bud and Shirley. She is survived by partner, Tim Casey and son, Austin Casey; brothers, Ted Gerken (Tammy), Tom Gerken (Shelly); nieces, Hayley and Tayler; nephew, Tanner and great niece, Lilly.

A Celebration of Life for Teresa will be held at the Tonasket Eagles on March 13th at 11 a.m.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.