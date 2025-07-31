Susan Kay Geisler, died on July 17, 2025, one hour before her 83rd birthday. She was born in Traverse, Mich. on July 18, 1942

In loving memory of Susan Kay Geisler, who passed away peacefully on July 17, 2025, one hour before her 83rd birthday.

She was born in Traverse, Michigan on July 18, 1942, and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Susan was a very devoted, strong, intelligent and well-read woman who never backed down from a lively conversation.

While doing cancer research at the University of Washington, Susan met Franklin J. Geisler and they were married in 1971 and resided in Bothel, Washington. A few years later, moving to acreage in Elma, Washington, where they could raise animals and ride their horses. Susan worked at a school in Matlock, Washington, while also caring for her mother, Helen, until her passing. In Susan’s quest for a second career, she moved to Ellensburg, Washington, graduating from Central Washington University with a degree in primary education. This took her to Oroville, Washington Elementary School, where she worked in Life Skills with Special Ed students who loved her. After retirement in 2005, she continued on with being a reading mentor. She lived in a lake house on the shore of Lake Osoyoos and under the watchful eye of Franklin swam every day in the summers as long as she could.

After their retirement, they enjoyed many RV’ing trips around the Pacific and Southern northwest until purchasing an old homestead with acreage near Molson, WA. Here they built an earth home and Susan enjoyed walking to the top of their hill where she could enjoy expansive views of the area.

Susan is survived by her husband Frank, three sisters in law, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Emory Madison and Helen Lenore (Bradbury) Paine, her older brother Charles (Carolyn) who preceded her in death 2 months earlier, sister, Marjorie E. Hicks (Paul).

No services are planned at this time.

