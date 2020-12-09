Stacey Kay Sawyer Carleton

Stacey Kay Sawyer Carleton was born to Maurice and Kay Sawyer on June 10, 1970 in Sitka, Alaska. Jesus called her home on December 1, 2020.

Stacey attended the Oroville schools, graduating in 1988. May Day activities included First Grade Princess, dancing the May Pole in fourth grade and being chosen as May Day Queen her senior year. She was active in cheerleading, kept the scorebook for basketball and played tennis.

After graduation, she moved to the Wenatchee/East Wenatchee area to work and make her way in the world. Returning to Oroville, she borrowed a horse to participate in the Omak Stampede Parade of Flags. She also worked at the Duty-Free store at the border. Another job she held and thoroughly enjoyed was being a dispatcher for the Oroville Police Department.

She moved to Kirkland, Washington to attend Kirkland Hair Design and obtained a cosmetology license in 1997. Her love for Oroville was strong. She returned once again to work at International Hair Design, later purchasing the business for herself – which she operated from her home until her passing.

Stacey met Steve Carleton and after three and a half years they were married in Oroville. To this union, two children were born; Dorian James in 2001 and Darbey Kay in 2004. She was very dedicated to her family. The proper physical and spiritual upbringing of her children took top priority.

Stacey had an incredibly generous heart and could be counted on to lend a hand when needed. She was a good friend and often hosted gatherings for holidays, reunions, pool parties, family, friends, her kids’ friends and sometimes it was everyone together. If you were at Stacey’s, you had food!

She loved to hunt; evidence of her successes is on display on the walls of her home. Fishing with her friends and family was also a favorite pastime for her. She enjoyed talking to people, and she had a great laugh. When you met Stacey, you met a genuine person who was your friend for life.

Stacey was a member of the Bible Faith Family Church in Oroville. Stacey’s presence in our lives will be missed by all who knew her.

Stacey is survived by her husband, Steve; her son, Dorian of Spokane; her daughter, Darbey of Oroville; parents Maurice and Kay Sawyer of Oroville; brother Bryan Sawyer of Oroville and wife Rebecca Sawyer of Yakima; nephew, Brandon Sawyer of Seattle; niece, Rachael Sawyer of Spokane; parents-in-law, James and Ann Carleton of Palmer Lake; sister-in-law, Sarah Carleton of Cheney, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and a host of friends near and far.

Memorial contributions may be made in Stacey’s name to Bible Faith Family Church, P.O. Box 897, Oroville, WA 98844.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.