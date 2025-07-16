Sharon Schraeder Gober

Sharon Gober was born to Adrian and Mary Jeanne Schraeder on Oct. 1, 1954, the sixth of 11 children. Sharon died Feb. 10, 2025.

Sharon Gober was a force of nature—a woman of deep faith, boundless compassion and unwavering determination to make the world a better place.

She was the beloved wife of Fletcher Gober, devoted stepmother to Ezra Gober and Nicki Serrano and the very proud Grandma of Avy and Jules Serrano.

Born to Adrian and Mary Jeanne Schraeder on October 1, 1954, Sharon was the sixth of 11 siblings, growing up in a family that shaped her fierce sense of justice, fairness and love for others.

A lifelong advocate and caretaker, Sharon dedicated her career to helping those in need. As Executive Director of the Lewis County Long-Term Recovery Organization, she played a pivotal role in getting nearly 200 people back into their homes after the devastating 2007 flood.

Her passion for service extended beyond her community—she also served on the Executive Board for Baptist International Ministries and spent her life caring for others, including providing loving care for both her and Fletcher’s parents in their final years.

Sharon had an incredible ability to bring people together. Whether as a city councilor in Sumner, Washington, an advocate for justice or simply as a friend, she was a steady presence—kind, no-nonsense and endlessly supportive.

She had a gift for organization, a love of crafting (especially crocheting and needlepoint) and a green thumb in the garden. She adored tea, chocolate and deep conversations about politics and religion, never shying away from meaningful discussions.

She often joked about being a “recovering Catholic, Jehovah’s Witness and Baptist,” but her faith was unshakable, guiding her to lead with love, kindness and an open heart. She was everyone’s mom, best friend and champion—gentle yet strong, funny yet wise and always there when she was needed.

Sharon’s legacy is one of love, service and unbreakable bonds. She touched countless lives and leaves behind a world that is better because she was in it.

Memorial service will be Aug. 1, 2025, in Chehalis, Washington at a venue to be determined.