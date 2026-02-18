Ruthann Wilson, 94, died on Feb. 29, 2026. She was born to Oscar Reeves and Eunice Moore Reeves in Fresno, Calif. on Nov. 18, 1931.

In the early morning hours of February 9, 2026, as she slept in her ranch house on the Heart of Chewiliken ranch, Jesus came for Ruthann Wilson, 94 years old, daughter of Oscar Lee Reeves and Eunice Henrietta Moore Reeves Presto.

Ruthann was born in Fresno, California on November 18, 1931. When her parents divorced, her mother moved her two daughters, Ruthann and June Lee, to Riverside, Washington to live with Ruthann’s grandmother, Rose Ann Moore, who ran a boarding house.

Ruthann’s formative years were spent in Tunk Valley, where she loved anything out of doors, including horseback riding and fishing in the creek. The Grange was a hub of the community. Ruthann and Albert Wilson met there and loved to square dance. When Albert transferred from Tonasket High School to Riverside, they became smitten and on September 14, 1948, they were married at the Methodist Church in Omak.

Ruthann’s loves included her home and ranch life, working side by side with Albert, her involvement in the Tonasket Free Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School classes, Cattlewomen, where women who loved ranching would gathe, and the Grange, which she and Albert just celebrated 80 years as members.

A real mission she felt called to was sewing quilts for newborns. She was humble and did not take pictures or keep a count, but we know she made well over 100 of them! She included Proverbs 22:6: “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not depart from it.” To this end, she raised her children.

She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Albert; her children and spouses, Kathleen and Dale Duchow, Steve and Verlene Wilson, Ron and Brenda Wilson, Mike and Joy Wilson, Dan and Cheri Wilson and Tiffany and Corey Keeton. Her legacy lives on in her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, numbering over 100!

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Cody Lynn Keeton.

Services for Ruthann Wilson will be Saturday, February 28, 2026, beginning with a graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Chewiliken Valley Wilson Cemetery. Her memorial will be held at 12 noon at Tonasket Free Methodist Church,1 Stanton Loop Road (just off Havillah Road), with Pastor Mac Carroll officiating. A potluck dinner will follow the service.

Memorials can be made in Ruthann’s name to: Seattle Children’s Hospital Whitestone Guild, 656B Loomis-Oroville Rd., Tonasket, WA 98855; Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, 2230 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane, WA 99202; Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1028 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204.