Roy Acord passed away on September 5, 2025. He was born March 16, 1958, in Brewster, Washington to Eddie and Sharon Acord. He spent 51 years in the logging industry between Alaska, Washington and Montana. He enjoyed fishing in Alaska and spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Debbie, and brother, Ed. He is survived by his parents, Eddie and Sharon Acord of Valley, Washington; wife, Debbie of Oroville, Washington; siblings, Tom and Diane Acord of Oroville, Walt and Karen Acord of Valley, Washington; Sherry and Mike Porter of Chesaw, Washington, Cindy Acord of Valley; children, Susan Acord of Twisp, Washington, Jim and Robin Acord of Whales Pass, Alaska, Lisa and Jake Brazle of Post Falls, Idaho, Chace and Lydia Acord of Kalispell, Montana, Kim Ovitt of Oroville, Beth Dalke of Oroville Jennifer Bluell of Plains, Montana, Rebecca Ovitt of Missoula, Montana, 24 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

At Roy’s request, there will be no services.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.