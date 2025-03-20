Rosalie Lorz, 97 Oroville died March 12, 2025 in Tonasket. She was born April 8, 1927 in Tonasket to Joseph Archie and Willa Rose McDaniel.

Rosalie (McDaniel) Lorz, age 97 of Oroville, Washington died on March 12, 2025 in Tonasket, Washington. She was born April 8, 1927 in Tonasket to parents Joseph Archie and Willa Rose (Barmore) McDaniel.

Rosalie grew up on a dairy farm on River Bend Road north of Tonasket. With the exception of a significant time spent in Leavenworth, she was a lifelong resident of Okanogan County. She married Cameron (Bob) Lorz on April 26, 1946 and raised six children. Rosalie loved her Lord and was anxious to meet him. She was a member of the Oroville Free Methodist Church and Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene.

Rosalie is survived by her children, Emmet Garland Lorz, Rosalie Ann Anderson, Thomas Cameron Lorz and Jordan Patrick Lorz; 22 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cameron Cyryl (Bob) Lorz and children, Dennis Robert Lorz and Mary Louise Newcomb.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the Tonasket Cemetery with John Sterk, officiating. A gathering to follow at the Oroville Grange Hall. Memorials may be made to the Oroville Free Methodist Youth Group.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.