Ronny Ace Stafford, 86, of Tonasket, Washington, was born February 14, 1939, in Chelan, Washington, to parents Ralph Lester and Eulalia Juanita (Meinzer) Stafford.

Ronny attended first through sixth grade in Chelan Falls Elementary School and seventh through 12th at Chelan Junior/Senior High School. He met his childhood sweetheart, Kay Charlene Sullivan, in school and after they graduated, they were married. This marriage lasted 63 years until Kay’s passing on July 20, 2021. Ronny worked at numerous jobs after graduating in 1957, which included helping with the construction of Rocky Reach Dam and working for the Chelan Boat Company, piloting the “Lady of the Lake.”

In 1967, Ronny applied for and was accepted into the Washington State Patrol. In 1968 Ronny moved his family to Tonasket where there was a vacancy for a patrol officer. Ron retired from the patrol in 1995 after 28 years, never leaving Okanogan County.

Ron and Kay bought 30 acres with an apple orchard and alfalfa hay in 1976 and built their “Dream Home,” a three-story log A-frame with Whitestone Mountain in their backyard.

In their retirement, they travelled in motorhomes with their good friends, Bud and Lucy Shull to Wilcox, Arizona, where Ron started working at an ostrich farm. After three years, they moved to Topock, Arizona, where both families built homes and they could earn the title snowbirds.

When Ron and Kay were in Okanogan County for the summers, they would park their motorhome on the Columbia River and fish for northern pike minnow for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. After Kay passed, Ron discontinued travelling to Arizona. Ron went to be with his “Dear Sweet Wife” on July 14, 2025.

Ronny is survived by son Steven Dale Stafford, daughter-in-law Margaret Ruth (Meg) Stafford; sister, Darlene (Stafford) Sink (Richard); brothers, Ralph Lee Stafford and Thomas Eugene Ansell (Barb); grandchildren, Lucas Steven Brownlee (Thao) and Emily Kay (Brownlee) Plumb (Patrick); great grandchildren, Symarah Plumb, Austin Plumb, Hunter Plumb, Natalie Brownlee and Gilliam Brownlee and special cousin, Greg Meinzer, along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Charlene Stafford; daughter, Janice Lynn Stafford Gonzales and brothers, Loyd John Stafford, Kenneth Dale Stafford and James Ansell.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the Tonasket City Park. Please bring a chair and your stories of Ron.