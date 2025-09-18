Ronald Finley, 88, died Sept. 9, 2025, in Tonasket, Wash. He was born on Nov. 20, 1936, to Leonard and Ethel (Billups) Finley in Oroville, Wash.

Ronald “Ron” Leonard Finley, 88, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2025, at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington. Ron was born on November 20, 1936, to Leonard and Ethel (Billups) Finley at the home of a midwife in Oroville, Washington.

He grew up on an apple orchard north of Ellisforde and attended schools in Oroville, Ellisforde and Tonasket. Family lore tells that he left school after his sophomore year—reportedly following the excitement of a firecracker thrown into the Home Economics classroom.

In 1954, Ron married Lillian Lorraine Bigelow, and together they had four children, Steven, Robert, Ronda and LeAnn.

He worked as a cowboy and ranch hand for the French and Fancher families before beginning a lifelong career in the apple industry. He worked for Regal Fruit, managed Tonoro Fruit and retired from Chief Tonasket. If you ever saw a straddle carrier hauling apple bins with a man in a big cowboy hat behind the wheel, chances are it was Ron.

In 1973, Ron married Patricia Ann (Thompson) Greenleaf, gaining three bonus children, Mitchel, Mary and Danita. They shared many years together until her passing in 2008. In 2010, Ron married Joan Jellison in Oroville, welcoming five more bonus children, Denise, Dawn, Leota, Tyler and Steven.

Ron loved the outdoors: gardening, hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling were among his favorite pastimes. He was a proud, lifelong member of the Tonasket Fraternal Order of Eagles, where he served as President several times. He was honored when the National FOE requested an interview with him, recognizing him as one of the longest-living members.

Ron is survived by his wife, Joan Jellison; his children, Steven (Judy) Finley of Tonasket, Robert Finley of Port Orchard, Ronda Finley of Richland, LeAnn O’Connor of Spokane, Mitchell (Vicki) Greenleaf of Snohomish, Mary Greenleaf of Kent, Danita (Paul) Bledsoe of Spokane, Denise Watkins of Sultan, Leota Brokofsky of Sultan, Tyler Brokofsky of Skykomish and Steven Brokofsky of Monroe; 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ethel; siblings, Jerry, Lloyd, Judy, Muriel, and baby Stephan; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Finley and step-daughter, Dawn Richards.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Mountain

View Memorial Cemetery – Church of the Brethren on O’Neil Road in Oroville. A celebration of life will follow at the Tonasket Eagles. The family wishes to thank you for your kind expressions of sympathy and love.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.