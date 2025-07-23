Roger Dale Gilmer, 73, of Omak, Wash., died on July 9, 2025. He was born Jan. 19, 1952, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Roger R. and Wilda M. Gilmer.

Roger Dale Gilmer of Omak, Washington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at the age of 73, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.

Born January 19, 1952, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Roger R. and Wilda M. Gilmer. He was preceded in death by his children, Benjamin Christopher Gilmer and Amanda Lee Gilmer; his parents and his brother Randle Gilmer.

Known for his strong work ethic, Dale began working on cattle ranches and in the family orchard as a young boy. He later managed orchards throughout Okanogan County and worked for the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District. He had a love for motors, cars, fishing, hunting and exploring the hills with his brother Randle.

From 1970 to 1972, Dale served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Medical Motor Transport Operator with the 6th Army Medical Depot in Korea and remained a Reserve for six additional years. He was responsible for transporting medical supplies and personnel, serving with quiet dedication.

He married Barbara Glover on December 27, 1975, in Ellisforde and together they had seven children: Laura Jean (and James) Knowlton of Tonasket, Crystal (and Tony) Hawley of Okanogan, Lisa (and Elmer) Kirk of Orient, Roger Dale William Gilmer of Omak and Bryce Kelly Gilmer of Spokane. Two of their children have passed away, Amanda Lee and Christopher. He is a grandfather to five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Dale will be remembered for his gentle and kind nature. Many of his siblings and cousins describe him as their favorite. He always looked out for everyone else and gave what he had. During the last couple of weeks of his life, he attempted to give the coat off his back to another. He was a man of few words, but he made an impact on all who knew him.

The family extends our gratitude to the staff at Regency Omak Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, especially the nurses and aides for their compassionate care in Dad’s final days.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 2 at 11 a.m. at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens, beginning with military honors.

Lunch to follow at New Life Center in Okanogan.