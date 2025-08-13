Robert “Bob” Christensen, 78, died Aug. 2, 2025. He was born to Oscar Howard Christensen and Evelyn Nell Loudon on June 22, 1947.

Robert “Bob” James Christensen, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on August 2, 2025.

Bob was born to Oscar Howard Christensen and Evelyn Nell Loudon on June 22, 1947 and raised in Oroville, Okanogan County, Washington.

Bob joined the Army immediately after he graduated from high school. He served as a cook in an artillery attachment in Soest, Germany.

Following his military career, Bob attended Spokane Community College to become a chef and a baker, graduating with an associate’s degree. He eventually returned home to Oroville, taking a job in the Prince’s Center bakery.

While living in Oroville, Bob met Patty Gowen, later marrying on September 10, 1976. The two had a son, Robert ‘Rob’ Cory, born August 2, 1977. Bob and Patty divorced shortly thereafter.

On November 24, 1978, Bob was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Penticton, British Columbia and has been a committed member of the church ever since.

Bob met Susan ‘Sue’ Carol Godby at church in Oroville, where Bob was serving in the lay ministry and Sue in the youth ministry. Bob proposed after two dates, and they were married in the Seattle, Washington Temple two months later on November 10, 1982.

In addition to adopting Rob, Bob and Sue went on to have three more children: Jeremy Juels, Michelle Rose and Suzanne Katherine.

He later moved to Utah in 1987, working as a facility supervisor with the LDS church, and eventually for the dialysis company Fresenius, from which he retired in July 2015. Bob and Sue retired to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he loved to spend time working in the yard and taking on endless home-improvement projects around the house.

Bob had many gifts. He was tenacious and would keep trying until he accomplished what he set out to do. He made everyone feel loved, never met a person he didn’t like and he was a world-class visitor. He had a strong testimony of God and the Lord and shared it often. He loved making breakfast for the family, sharing his Fugassa bread and he made it a point to teach each of his children the proper way to make mashed potatoes.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Evelyn, brothers Jerry, Paul, Dominique and sister, Merry.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Robert “Rob” Jr. (Karla), Jeremy, Michelle (Kevin) and Suzanne (Sarah); grandchildren, Robert ‘RJ’ III, Lauren, Talon, McKenzie and Claire; great-granddaughter, Henzley; brothers, Howard (Christine), Ted (Susan) and many, many much-loved nieces and nephews.