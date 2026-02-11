Richard E. Nixon, 91, died on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. He was born in Tonasket. Washington, on Feb. 2, 1925, to Arthur and Agnes Nixon.

Richard E. Nixon passed away on Monday, January 26, 2026, one week shy of his 91st birthday. He was born in Tonasket, Washington, on February 2, 1925, to Arthur and Agnes Nixon, joining five older brothers.

At his mother’s passing, in February of 1937, he went to live with his aunt and uncle, Anna and Chalmers Powell. He remained with them throughout his growing-up years.

He loved to fish and hunt. He remembered well his first paying job at the age of eight, picking apples for a neighbor, earning .23 cents per box. He would ride his bicycle to town to visit with his Grandma Laura. He played the trumpet with the Tonasket High School Band.

In 1964, he married Paulette Hanson. They were later divorced. Two sons came from this union, Richard Jr. in 1965 and Michael E. in 1967.

Throughout his life, he worked as a laborer. Working on farms, at lumber mills and in the orchards.

He was a funny, gentle man who loved his family and his friends well.

He is survived by his son, Richard Jr., three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by son, Michael; parents, special friends, Nadeen and Ina; five brothers, Leonard, Arthur, Robert, James and William.

A graveside service will be held at the Tonasket Cemetery at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service in Oroville in care of arrangements.