Pollyanna ‘Rose’ Thornton

Born February 14th, 1953, to Carmaleta McFarland in Ellensburg, Washington. Polly was the best Valentine’s Day gift, according to her mother.

Leta met and married Polly’s father, Robert Voris Sr., in Ellensburg, Washington. After moving a bit during childhood, the Voris family would move to Oroville, Polly’s freshman year, where she would meet and later marry Gary Thornton.

They moved away for a short while before returning to Oroville and settling down. Polly was a familiar face at Prince’s for many years.

Gary and Polly welcomed their daughter Cassandra (Cassie) and later their son Nicholas (Nick) to complete their family. Polly enjoyed being involved in the Oroville community, from Booster Club where she would usually be seen during the auction at the front, to PTA, decorating school dances with her daughter, football games with her son and later in life she enjoyed her time on the May Day Committee.

Polly and Gary owned their own shipping company for many years before closing in 2020. Polly gave her all to supporting her family, especially when the grandchildren came along. If you had met Polly, you would have heard how proud she was of each grandchild. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Polly, you would know that her love and kindness had no bounds. She left this earth on January 6th, 2026, in Tonasket, Washington and is greatly missed. Our lives are a little less bright now, but her memories and the love she left behind is strong.

Polly is survived by her husband, Gary Thornton; mother, Leta Voris; daughter, Cassie (Jared) Starkel; son, Nick Thornton; sister, Sandy (Richard) Poole and brother, Robert (Darlene) Voris Jr.; brothers-in-law, Terry (Nancy), Preston (Marsha), Randy (Mary) and sister-in-law, Crystal Thornton. Grandchildren, Ashleigh, Katy, Clark, Garryn, Briana and Keloe and great-grandchildren, Everleigh and Novalynn. Along with many nieces, nephews and adopted ‘with love’ children.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Voris Sr.; brother, Baby Boy Voris; father-in-law, Scoop Thornton; mother-in-law, Lucille Thornton and nephew, Shawn Rhoades.

There will be a small gathering at the Oroville Free Methodist Church on January 24th at 1 p.m. with a large Celebration of Life on April 25th in Oroville, including food, flowers and many memories of Polly being shared. More information about the Celebration of Life in April is to come. Please reach out to her daughter, Cassie or granddaughter, Ashleigh, if you have questions.