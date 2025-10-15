Patrick Mullen, 43, Oroville, Wash., died Oct. 7, 2025. He was born Sept. 18, 1982, to Marcia Guerzon and Kip Mullen in San Diego, Calif.

Patrick Kenneth Mullen, age 43, of Oroville, Washington, died on October 7, 2025 in Spokane, Washington.

Patrick was born on September 18, 1982, to parents Marcia Guerzon and Kip Mullen. Patrick was born and raised in San Diego, California.

He loved to surf, skateboard and fish. He loved his family and was loving, caring, devoted and hard working. He was a strong, courageous and devoted man of God and led his wife in devotions and prayer every morning until he couldn’t physically anymore. He always prayed for his family, every morning and every night.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Samantha Mullen; parents, Marcia Guerzon and Kip Mullen; his son, Kip Mullen and a baby girl on the way due December; his brother, Justin Ramos of San Diego and one nephew of San Diego.

Patrick is preceded in death by his grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Valley Christian Fellowship Church in Oroville, WA. The service will be officiated by Randy McAllister.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.