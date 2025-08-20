Patricia Sue Kirchner, affectionately known as Patty, passed away on Friday, August 1, 2025, at the age of 82. Patty was born on September 7, 1942, in Spokane, Washington.

Patty started school in Coulee City and graduated from Coulee City High School in 1961. She then attended Central Washington State College for a couple of years.

When Patty was young, her father’s work took them to Coulee City, Washington, and there she grew up and lived until she moved to Seattle after her marriage in 1967. (Before marriage, Patty did live briefly in Bridgeport, Washington, Grand Coulee Washington and Wenatchee, Washington). After marriage, Patty lived in Seattle, Bothell, Monroe and Kenmore-Bothell before, finally going HOME.

Patty worked as a clerk/typist at the Grand Coulee Dam Powerhouse and on the Wells Dam Project where she first met her husband in 1965. Patty also assisted in the publication of the local Coulee City newspaper, owned and published by her mother. Later, when her own children were older, Patty was employed at a childcare facility. Patty was above all a devoted mother and wife, caring deeply for her family and home.

Patty was a member of the Presbyterian Church and the Order of Eastern Star. Her husband especially enjoyed escorting Patty and her mother to Eastern Star meetings in downtown Seattle.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Ella (Letterer) Conner and Charles (Skip) Conner and her brother, Wayne Conner. Both Patty and her brother passed on a Friday, in August, at age 82.

Patty is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary Kirchner; daughters, Lori Tingelstad (Erik) and Kathryn Renstrom; five grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and another great-grandchild arriving soon and her sisters-in-law, Nancy Conner, Lacey, Washington, Ellen Fowler, Omak, Washington, Nadine Kirchner, Liberty Missouri and her brother-in-law, Brian Kirchner, Okanogan Washington. There are also nephews, cousins and other relatives, along with many friends.

Patty and Gary celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary in April of this year. Patty was a good, good, good person, wife, and mother! She was much loved and appreciated. Patty will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the EvergreenHealth Hospital, their doctors, nurses and staff, and all those at the Wockner Hospice Care Center for the care and compassion they showed Patty in her final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 19540 104th Ave NE, Bothell, Washington 98011. Following the service, there will be a time for visitation, food and refreshments, as loved ones gather to remember Patty.

Instead of flowers, please donate to Wockner Hospice Center, EvergreenHealth, in memory of Patricia S. Kirchner. Go to website: https://www.evergreenhealth.com/ and find in upper right corner “Ways to Give” or use link: https://evergreenhealthfoundation.com/hospice-support/ .