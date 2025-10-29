Patricia (Pat) Ann Smith was born on April 27, 1949, in Enumclaw, Washington to Ed and Lynn Siskar. She was raised in the same farmhouse where her father had grown up. Pat had an older sister, Kathy and a younger brother, Don.

She attended Enumclaw High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Central Washington College in Ellensburg. During her college years, she met Robert (Bob) Farmer while working a student job at the campus pool hall.

After graduation, Pat and Bob married and moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where they started a small want-ad newspaper. Together, they had three children: Mike, Jim and Meridy.

Tragedy struck when Bob unexpectedly passed away, leaving Pat a single mother to three young children. She moved her family back to Washington and returned to school to earn her Certification in Special Education. After graduating, she accepted a position as a preschool teacher in Oroville, intending to stay for just two years before returning to Western Washington. However, life had different plans.

After nine months, she met Steve Smith, a native of Oroville. They spent a year courting, attending high school sporting events and ice skating on the lake. Pat and Steve married a year later. The couple settled on Westlake Road, where they lovingly lived for 36 years. Steve introduced Pat to golf, which became another beloved passion. Summers would find her at the Oroville Golf Club, often playing several days a week.

When Meridy’s cheerleading coach resigned just days before the start of the season, Pat offered to step in as coach for a year. Her dedication turned into a 15-year coaching career, during which she passionately supported and mentored countless cheerleaders before passing on her pompoms.

Travel was the final great love of Pat’s life. When her children were young, she took them on memorable motorhome adventures– driving to Edmonton, Yellowstone and along the Alaska Highway. After her children grew, she expanded her horizons and began traveling internationally. Her journeys took her across the United States, as well as to Mexico, New Zealand, China, Russia and multiple trips to Europe.

Patricia passed away on October 18, 2025, in Omak after a long battle with kidney disease. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Steve; her three children, Mike, Jim and Meridy; their spouses, Jen, Audrey and Zane; two grandchildren, Luke and Kyan and her sister, Kathy. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the National Kidney Foundation or the Oroville Booster Club.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.