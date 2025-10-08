Norman Dahlquist, 93, died in Omak, Wash. Sept. 28, 2025. He was born May 26, 1932, in Everett, Wash., to Oscar and Berniece Dahlquist.

Norman Rudolph Dahlquist was born May 26, 1932, in Everett, Washington, to Oscar and Bernice Dahlquist. He peacefully passed away in Omak, Washington on September 28, 2025, at the age of 93.

Growing up on the Everett waterfront, Norman discovered a passion for coins as a boy when foreign returning soldiers and sailors arrived in port after World War II with foreign change in their pockets. He also often found refuge in the public library near his home, where he developed a lifelong love of biographies and literature. He was a member of the Everett Chess Club, competing in chess tournaments in the Puget Sound area and once playing Canadians underneath the Peace Arch. After Norman graduated from Everett High School, he went to work for Sears Roebuck on Colby Avenue.

U.S. Navy

Norman served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the destroyer USS Halsey Powell (DD-686), reaching the rank of Electrician’s Mate Third Class and earning the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and China Service Medal. He was a fuse-setter during shore bombardment of North Korea. Norman’s service to his country is commemorated at the U.S. Armed Forces Legacy

Memorial in Tonasket, Washington.

After his service, Norman returned to work at Sears Roebuck and attended Everett Community College for two years. He met and married the love of his life, Ilene Glenn. Together, they pursued continuing education at Oregon State University. Norman graduated with an Education Degree in History at age 38. In 1972 they moved to Tonasket with their three children, with his wife, Ilene (Glenn), where she taught in the Tonasket schools for 20 years and he also worked as a substitute teacher.

Norman combined his love of history and collecting by opening Norm’s Coins and Stamps, a shop he ran for many years in Tonasket. When caregiving for Ilene required him to step away, he continued his passion at home with his extensive library. Fifteen years later, he reopened the shop, inspiring both seasoned collectors and curious young people. He enjoyed doing coin appraisals for local residents. He especially loved encouraging kids by giving them coins to spark their interest.

A brilliant man with wide interests, Norman enjoyed numismatics, chess, psychology and reading histories and biographies. He built small connections with people everywhere he went. He was a faithful member of Tonasket Community Church, the Tonasket Kiwanis Club, and volunteered at events for the Tonasket Public Library, where he found fellowship and community.

Norman is survived by his children, Dan Dahlquist, James (Adalicia) Dahlquist and Nadine (Larry) Ward; his grandchildren, Naomi, Richie, Robert, Sean, Elise, Kari and Lisa; many great-grandchildren; his brother, Ralph (Sue) Dahlquist and his sister, Rosemary Combs and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ilene; his son, Robert; his siblings, Bernard, Gilbert and Sally and his parents, Oscar and Bernice.

Norman will be remembered for his wit, brilliance and generous spirit that touched people in small but lasting ways.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on October 25, 2025, at Tonasket Community Church, 24 4th Street, Tonasket, WA 98855.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tonasket Community Church or to a charity of your choice in Norman’s memory.