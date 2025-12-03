Mary Riveland, 82, died on Nov. 6 in Tacoma, Wash. Mary was born in Okanogan, Wash. to Alma and Harold Ellsperman.

Mary Riveland, beloved wife, mother, Oma, civil servant, volunteer and friend, passed away peacefully on November 6th in Tacoma, Washington, surrounded by her three children. She was 82 years old.

Mary was born in Okanogan, Washington, to Alma and Harold Ellsperman, the town’s only dentist. Much of her childhood was spent outdoors, where she developed a love for nature that she sustained throughout her life. She was an excellent student, graduating valedictorian of her high school class and later earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Washington.

After university, Mary moved to Tacoma with her first husband, Senator Larry Faulk, raising their three children while working at Tacoma General Hospital, where she eventually led the construction of a major new hospital wing. She then went to work for Washington state under Governor Booth Gardner, serving as the director of the state Lottery, Department of General Administration, Department of Licensing and the Department of Ecology, where she was able to combine her considerable political skills with her lifelong passion for the environment.

In 1997, she and her second husband, Chase Riveland, moved to Orcas Island, where they spent 20 years consulting on criminal justice and government reform.

After retirement, they moved to Palm Springs before settling in Gig Harbor, where Mary devoted her time to family and friends. She left her mark wherever she lived,

volunteering tirelessly for causes she loved, including the San Juan Preservation Trust, the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens and local libraries and food banks.

Mary was known for her prodigious intelligence, quick wit and love of dogs. Whatever she set her mind to, she dominated, from quilting to knitting to weaving beautiful baskets. Her passion for gardening led to certification as a Master Gardener, and she enjoyed sharing her knowledge and crafts with those around her. She always did the NY Times Crossword Puzzle in pen.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Benton) Wong; two sons, John (Nurcan) Faulk and Joshua (Gina) Faulk; stepdaughter, Wendi Hanson; her grandchildren, Josh (Caitlin), Jaime, Phoebe, Isabelle, Porter, Julian, Walker, Cora and great-granddaughter, Stella.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on December 19th at the Haven of Rest Funeral Home in Gig Harbor, followed by a reception at the Harbor History Museum.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a donation to Mary’s beloved Living Desert Zoo & Gardens, or to your favorite charity, in her name.