Margaret Rebecca Finley

Margaret Rebecca (Sherman) Finley went home to be with our Heavenly Father on September 20, 2025. Marge was born October 4, 1943 to Lloyd and Marion Sherman in Rochester, Washington.

Margaret Rebecca (Sherman) Finley went home to be with our Heavenly Father on September 20, 2025. Marge was born October 4, 1943 to Lloyd and Marion Sherman in Rochester, Washington.

Marge loved to make jewelry, play piano, write poems and collecting all sorts of knick-knacks. Her favorite things to collect were eagles, horses and teddy bears. In the summertime, she enjoyed yard-saleing just to see if she could find something she didn’t already have. She also enjoyed making pies for everyone during the holidays and there were a lot of pies!

In 1980 Marge found the love of her life, Harold Finley. In July of 1981, they were married and remained in Oroville, Washington, raising Marge’s four children: Bill, Becky, Laura and LaRee.

Marge was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 45 years. She served as President, Vice President and Chaplain. She also belonged to the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska where her mother and father were from.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Marion Sherman; son, Bill Grubisic Kahler; brothers, Richard and Lloyd (Skeeter) Sherman; sisters, Katherine LaRee, Bonnie Smith and Ione Frazier.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Finley of Oroville, Washington; daughter Becky Rueb of Spokane, Washington, daughter Laura and Brad Calico of Oroville, daughter LaRee and Jeff Click of Oroville; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 4th, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the United Fellowship Church, 908 3rd St, Oroville, WA.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.