Margaret M. Smith

Margaret Mary (Shestock) Smith, 77, of Oroville, Washington passed away peacefully on Friday, July 11, 2025, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, surrounded by family.

Margaret was born on November 11, 1947, in Ellensburg, Washington, to William and Evangeline (Grooters) Shestock and spent her early years growing up in Roslyn. In September of 1960, the family moved to Renton, Washington, where she attended Renton High School, graduating in 1965.

Margaret worked her entire career for Boeing as a machinist and riveter. After retiring in 2005, she and her husband, Garland, moved to Oroville to enjoy the peace, quiet and beautiful view of the lake and mountains.

Margaret was very artistic and creative. She loved to garden and was an excellent cook. Her cabbage rolls and pork chops will be fondly remembered by her family. She enjoyed fishing and spent many hours boating on Puget Sound. In her later years, she found joy in Swedish weaving. She always had a great love of animals, and over the years had a great many pets.

Margaret was a longtime member of the Eagles Lodge #3865 in Oroville. She also faithfully served breakfast to the Oroville community every Saturday morning through the Oroville Post 84 American Legion Auxiliary.

Margaret was a baptized Christian who lived out her faith in nature and by demonstrating Christ’s love and selflessness to all her family and friends.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 50 years, Garland, at the family home in Oroville; son, David Gibbons of Des Moines; daughters, Diane Gibbons of Puyallup and Joleen (Matt) Hietala of Spokane; grandchildren, Drew, Gretchen, Lacey, Boone and Genevieve; sister, Teresa (Mike) Kloss of Roslyn and brother, Bill (Donna) Shestock of Moses Lake, as well as a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Roslyn Presbyterian Church, 207 N. 1st St., Roslyn. Graveside services, followed at the Roslyn Lithuanian Cemetery, followed by a reception at the church.

Memorial contributions in Margaret’s honor are suggested to the Roslyn Fire Department, P.O. Box 451, Roslyn, WA 98941.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnston & Williams. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnston-williams.com.

