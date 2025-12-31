Lois Rothrock, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on December 21st, surrounded by her loving daughters. Lois was born on November 7th, 1934, to parents Jule David and LaVerna Hougardy, joining her sister June and brothers Teddy and Bobby and her older half-brothers Art and Oscar. She spent her early life in Renton, Washington until she moved to Tonasket, Washington to finish her senior year of high school, graduating in 1953.

In 1954, she married John Forde and together they had three daughters, Debbie, Cindy and Jackie. They raised their girls in Loomis, Washington, until they moved to the family farm on Whitestone flats in 1972. Lois raised her girls, worked in the fruit warehouses and on the family farm. But her most precious role was being a stay-at-home mom. Later on, she married the love of her life, Leroy Rothrock and together blended one large loving family.

Lois was known for her incredible gardening skills and gentle spirit; she spent her happiest days digging in her flower beds with Palmer Lake as her backdrop. She was a woman who understood the rhythm of the seasons and the importance of roots. Her garden was a testament to her patience and her love for hummingbirds reflected her own untiring energy – always moving, always caring, always opening up her arms in love to those around her.

Her beautiful home on Palmer Lake, which she shared with her adoring husband Leroy Rothrock, held her life’s most cherished chapters. It was the place where family and friends gathered for her incredible meals. The Rothrock 4th of July parties were absolutely unmatched and anybody and everybody was always invited. The Rothrock home was the place stories were told, laughs were shared and Grandpa and Grandma’s love was felt. Though she is no longer with us, her spirit will bloom in every flower and shimmer in the reflections of the lake she so dearly loved.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Leroy Rothrock; daughter, Debbie Kitterman; sister, June and her brothers, Teddy, Bobby, Art and Oscar. She is survived by her children, Cindy Kiesecker (Tonasket), Jackie Forde (Richland), Brenna Calnan (Kalispel), Diane Sampson (Seattle), Bob and Sheila Rothrock (Tonasket), John and Libby Rothrock (Graham) and Greg and Jackie Rothrock (Seattle); numerous beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren and one big Forde/Rothrock family that will deeply miss her and reflect continuously on all the special moments we had with her.

In her honor, may you plant a flower or take a moment to enjoy a special view, especially if you have the opportunity to stand in front of Palmer Lake.

Graveside services and a celebration of life will be held in the spring, her favorite season. Time and date will be announced at a later time.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.