Leona Forthun

Leona Forthun, 77, died of natural causes on June 5, 2022, at North Valley Hospital, Tonasket, Washington. She was born July 25, 1944, in Vernon, British Columbia, Canada, the daughter of George and Lena Marchand.

Leona married Leland Forthun on January 19, 1963, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage this year. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge and the Colville Confederated Tribes.

In addition to her parents, Leona was predeceased by sisters, Doreen, Georgina and Joyce Ann and brothers, Ernie and Glen. Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Scott (Mary), Jeff and Brad; five grandchildren, CarliAnn Bruner, JaeLyn Forthun, Connor Forthun, Heather Forthun and Hunter Forthun; two great-grandchildren, Ruth and Raven Bruner and siblings, Fran, Wanda, Arnie and Verdan.

Interment will be at Molson Cemetery and a memorial will be held this summer.