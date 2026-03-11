Lawrence Rubert, 83, of Tonasket, Wash., died on Nov. 26, 2025. He was born May 24, 1942, in Tonasket, to Claude and Gertrude Rubert.

Lawrence Claud Rubert, 83, of Tonasket, Washington, passed away at his home on November 26, 2025. He was born May 24, 1942, at St. Martin’s Hospital in Tonasket to Claude and Gertrude Rubert.

Lawrence grew up on the family farm above Hanging Rock off Highway 20 east of Tonasket and graduated from Tonasket High School. He began his career truck driving, hauling wheat, logs, and livestock, and in 1970 started working for the Washington DOT as a truck driver and equipment operator.

He enjoyed truck driving, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors in the Okanogan. Lawrence was a member of the Eagles and the Legion.

He is survived by his siblings, Virginia, Ellen, and Allen; his children, Ryan, Michelle, Bill, and Kaz; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pam; and his son, Dean.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 21, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at the Tonasket Eagles. Cremation arrangements were handled by Bergh Funeral Service of Oroville.