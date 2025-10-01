Kevin Karl Hickman

Kevin Karl “kev, bub, dad” Hickman, 64, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2025, in Twisp, Washington, surrounded by friends and family. Born on September 15, 1961, in Wenatchee, Washington.

Kevin lived a life marked by dedication– to his family, his work and the many passions that brought him joy. A proud graduate of Tonasket High School’s Class of 1979, Kevin went on to build a legacy rooted in hard work and craftsmanship. In September of 1990, he founded Kevin’s Collision Repair— a business he owned and operated for 35 years. His unwavering commitment to quality and integrity earned him the trust and loyalty of countless customers throughout the region. Every repair that left his shop bore the mark of his meticulous care and pride.

Outside the shop, Kevin embraced life with a spirit of adventure and curiosity. He had a deep appreciation for collecting unique treasures and found peace casting a fishing line into quiet waters. Camping under the stars brought him closer to nature, while racing offered an exhilarating outlet for his love of speed and precision. Kevin’s faith was rooted early in life through baptism at Trinity Lutheran Church in Omak. He also attended confirmation classes there during his youth—experiences that helped shape his values and sense of community.

He is lovingly remembered by his sons, Jeremy Hickman and Joseph Hickman; his mother, Shirley Hickman; his sister, Dara Hickman; his brother, Eric Hickman and his sister, Kyra Hickman. He also leaves behind multiple nieces and nephews who will carry forward memories of their Uncle Bub’s vibrant spirit.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Darrel Dean Hickman; daughters, Kayla Dawn Hickman and Hailey Dawn Hickman; son, Colton Dean Hickman and Rigby—his favorite dog, whose companionship meant so much to him. He is also fondly remembered by Ken the cat and grand-dogs Maggie and Cora—loyal companions who brought comfort to Kevin throughout the years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Covenant Church of the Methow Valley, located at 710 N Methow Valley Hwy., Twisp, WA 98856. Friends are encouraged to drive the hotrod, bring a dish for the potluck and share stories that reflect Kevin’s impact on their lives.

May Kevin’s memory bring peace to those who knew him and joy to those who remember him fondly.