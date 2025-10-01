Keith Wayne Callison, died Sept. 3, 2025. He was born on Dec. 11, 1934, in Wenatchee, Wash. to Wayne and Trena Callison.

Keith Wayne Callison, 90, passed away on September 3, 2025, at Summer Wood Care Center in Moses Lake, Washington, with his wife, Joyce, by his side.

Born on December 11, 1934, in Wenatchee, Washington, Keith was the son of Wayne and Trena Callison. He grew up in a loving household with three siblings. The family later moved to Ellisforde, where Keith attended grade school in Tonasket. They eventually settled in Oroville, where he graduated from Oroville High School in 1952.

Keith went on to attend Washington State University, earning a degree in Horticulture in 1957. During his senior year, he broke his leg skiing, yet still managed to graduate on time—navigating the hilly Pullman campus on crutches with a full leg cast. A proud WSU alumnus, Keith proudly wore Cougar gear throughout his life.

Following graduation, Keith volunteered for the Army just before being drafted. He served two years in New York City as a food inspector. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Washington to begin a career in the apple industry. He first worked for Wilbur-Ellis before joining Chief Tonasket Growers, where he spent most of his career. Alongside his professional work, Keith managed his own orchards in Tonasket and later in Oroville. In retirement, he enjoyed golfing and wood carving.

On June 7, 1964, Keith married Joyce Louella Fletcher in Oroville. Together they raised their children—Dawn, Eric, and Stacey—in Tonasket. After their children left home, Keith and Joyce moved to a home overlooking Lake Osoyoos in Oroville. The family loved skiing at Sitzmark and water skiing at Palmer Lake. All three children graduated from Tonasket High School and continued their father’s tradition of attending Washington State University, where each earned a degree.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Allan (AB) Callison.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce of Omak; his children, Dawn (Mike) Jensen of Paonia, Colorado, Eric (Ginger) Callison of Black Diamond, Washington and Stacey (Trish) Callison of Prosser, Washington; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; and his sisters, Barbara Smolinsky and Diane Hester.

At Keith’s request, no memorial service will be held at this time.