Judith “Judy” Daharsh was born March 28, 1943, to James and Thelma Brown in Fremont, Nebraska.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Fey Daharsh, Sr of 63 years, daughter, Barbara Carle Daharsh and son, Michael Fey Daharsh, Jr.; six grandchildren, Brian Daharsh, Amber Daharsh, Amanda Everette, Marie Iverson, Rebecca Tiedeman and Lacey Jones, along with their spouses, Pamela, Derek, Jerry and Michael and Zachary;16 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Warren, Aubrey, Gabby, Allison, Thelma, Liam, Philemon, Gideon, Judy, Vincent, Michael, Owen and Angel on the way. Two daughters-in-law, Tamara Daharsh and Jessica Uglich; three brothers-in-law, Rober and Patrick Daharsh and Chip Hall and one sister-in-law, Rebecca Daharsh. Four nephews, Robert, Christopher, Donald and Tyler Daharsh and one niece, Jalynn Brown. Honorary mention Butch and Becky Bowen and Erin Marie Ellis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Thelma Brown and brother, Jimmy Brown.

Judy was a devoted Catholic for over 40 years at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Tonasket, Washington, where she served as an Altar Society Member and Eucharistic Minister. She served 19 years as a member of Okanogan Fire District #12 for 19 years, 13 years as Fire Chief.

Judy was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be within our hearts and memories as one who cared for everyone with welcoming, warm hands and an eternal smile.

Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 24th, 2026 at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Tonasket, Washington.